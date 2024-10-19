Netanyahu vows retribution against Iran following drone attack on his home

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, on Saturday, that Iran and its allies will pay a price for their attempt to assassinate him and his family after a drone attack targeted his home. This was his first official comment following the incident.

In a post on X, Netanyahu stated, "The agents of Iran who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake. This will not deter me and the State of Israel from continuing the war of revival against our enemies to ensure our security for generations."

He added, "I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil: Anyone who harms the citizens of the State of Israel will pay a heavy price for it. We will continue to eliminate your terrorists. We will return our hostages from Gaza. We will return our residents in the north. We will achieve all the war goals we set, and we will change the security reality in our region for generations. Together we will fight, and with God's help - together we will win."

Earlier in the day, a source in Netanyahu's office confirmed that Iran had attempted to assassinate the Israeli Prime Minister following the drone attack on his residence in Caesarea. The source indicated that a drone, reportedly coming from Lebanon, directly targeted Netanyahu's home.

Israeli Channel 13 also reported that the Prime Minister's office confirmed the drone was launched directly at Netanyahu's home, noting that "Netanyahu and his wife were not present at the time."