Iran's Khamenei: Netanyahu should be sentenced to death

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for the execution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Netanyahu is not enough,” Khamenei stated in a speech before a gathering of Basij forces, the paramilitary arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"He should be sentenced to death."

Khamenei further asserted that the mobilization spirit in Iran and the countries of the Axis of Resistance, comprising groups from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, “will prevail over US and Israeli policies."

"The Resistance Front, expanded today, will expand tomorrow,” he added.

On Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in connection with "alleged war crimes" in Gaza, where Israeli actions have resulted in over 44,000 deaths, mostly women and children.

The ICC affirmed there are "reasonable grounds” to believe Netanyahu and Gallant oversaw attacks on civilians, with alleged war crimes including “starvation, killing, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”