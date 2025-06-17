Israel kills Iran’s new war chief Ali Shadmani

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced on Tuesday the assassination of Major General Ali Shadmani, Iran’s newly appointed Chief of War Staff and the highest-ranking military commander in the Iranian armed forces.

In an official statement, the military said Shadmani was killed in a targeted airstrike, describing him as “the top war planner and most senior military official in the Iranian regime.” His death came just four days after his appointment as head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, replacing Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed on Friday during the first wave of Israel’s Operation Rising Lion.

#عاجل 🔻المدعو علي شادماني شغل منصبه كرئيس أركان الحرب في ايران وأعلى قائد عسكري والأقرب إلى المرشد الإيراني لمدة أربعة أيام فقط حتى قضينا عليه pic.twitter.com/QTnxse94aB — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 17, 2025

The strike marks the second assassination of a high-ranking Iranian war commander within a week.

The announcement came hours after Iran launched a new barrage of missiles toward Israel. Israeli media reported that between 20 and 30 ballistic missiles were fired, two of which struck central Tel Aviv. Israeli medics confirmed that at least ten people were wounded in the attacks.

The crossfire follows about a week of escalating military action between the two regional powers, with Tehran and Tel Aviv trading strikes.