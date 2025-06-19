Israel to Khamenei: You will be held accountable

Shafaq News/ Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday accused Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of committing “grave war crimes.”

In a post on X, Katz announced that the Israeli military will intensify its strikes against Iranian strategic and government sites deep inside Iran, including the capital Tehran.

“The cowardly Iranian dictator sits in the depths of a fortified bunker and fires aimed shots at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel.”

“These are war crimes of the most serious kind,” he stressed, adding that “Khamenei will be held accountable for his crimes.”

Katz confirmed that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had jointly directed the Israel Army to escalate military operations.

Earlier today, the Israeli Army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin had stated that the Israeli Air Force was expanding its operations to strike “deeper” within Iranian territory, including nuclear sites in Bushehr, Fordow, and Natanz, noting that Israel has “additional targets planned.”