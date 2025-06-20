Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah: Israel’s patience has run out

Shafaq News/ Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Friday, calling on the group to learn from past confrontations and avoid further escalation.

In a post on X, Katz wrote, “I advise Hezbollah to be careful and realize that Israel’s patience has run out with terrorists who threaten it.” He further claimed that Hezbollah’s leadership “has not learned from the fate of those before them,” accusing the group’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, of “taking orders from the Iranian dictator Ali Khamenei.”

Katz warned that any action from Hezbollah “will mean its total elimination.”

מזכ"ל החיזבאללה לא לומד לקח מקודמיו ומאיים לפעול נגד ישראל בהתאם להוראת הדיקטטור האיראני.אני מציע לפרוקסי הלבנוני להיזהר ולהבין שישראל איבדה את הסבלנות כלפי טרוריסטים שמאיימים עליה.אם יהיה טרור - לא יהיה חיזבאללה. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 20, 2025

His remarks came a day after Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem said the United States and Israel would not succeed in subduing Iran. He affirmed Tehran’s right to self-defense and urged resistance groups to raise their voices and display strength and courage.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted on his official X account, writing, “The Zionist enemy is being punished — it is being punished right now.”