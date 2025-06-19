Hezbollah’s Qassem: Israel-Iran war could ignite wider conflict

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem voiced full support for Iran in the face of US and Israel, warning that continued aggression incite wider conflict.

In a statement, Qassem condemned US President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling them a dangerous provocation that escalates regional instability.

He emphasized that unity among resistance movements is essential to counter the current assault.

Qassem also praised Iran’s support for “resistance and its steadfast commitment to liberating Palestine and Jerusalem,” claiming that the attack led by the US and Israel is not only against Iran—"it is against all the peoples of the region and the free people of the world.”