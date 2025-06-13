Hamas: Israeli aggression threatens the entire region

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian Hamas Movement condemned Israel’s military strikes on Iranian territory, describing them as a “dangerous escalation” that could push the region into widespread confrontation.

The statement follows Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, which struck Iranian nuclear and military sites and killed senior commanders.

In an official statement issued Friday, Hamas accused the Israeli government of deliberately destabilizing the Middle East and pursuing domination over its people.

“The Israeli aggression is a serious escalation that threatens to ignite the entire region,” the statement said. “It reflects [Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu’s insistence on dragging the region into open conflict as part of his broader agenda of hegemony.”

Hamas characterized the attack as a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions, adding that it reaffirms the broader threat posed by the Israeli project beyond Palestine.