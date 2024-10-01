Iraqi PM boosts security forces following Iranian missile attack on Israel

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani ordered an increase in security capabilities in response to the recent Iranian missile attack on Israel.

A statement from al-Sudani's office indicated that he visited the Joint Operations Command headquarters in Baghdad. During this visit, he met with senior security leaders to assess the security situation across various military sectors, review the implementation of security plans, and discuss the challenges facing military and security forces.

Al-Sudani emphasized “the importance of all security leaders exerting maximum effort to maintain order throughout the country,” stressing the need to enhance the capabilities of security forces and improve training mechanisms to bolster preparedness against potential threats, especially as Iraq begins implementing a joint declaration with the United States regarding the end of the Global Coalition's mission in the country within the year.”

This announcement follows Iran's launch of over 200 missiles at Israel, some of which reportedly passed through Iraqi airspace.