Iraqi PM, Iranian President to oversee MoUs in various sectors

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are set to oversee the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Iraq and Iran across various fields.

A statement from Al-Sudani’s office revealed that the two leaders will hold extensive discussions, focusing on regional developments, including the situation in Gaza. They will also explore avenues to strengthen economic, security, and trade cooperation, as well as partnerships in multiple development sectors.

The MoUs to be signed cover cooperation in taxation, agriculture, natural resources, telecommunications, social protection, youth and sports, education, tourism, cultural and artistic exchange, archaeology, vocational training, and skilled workforce development. There will also be collaboration between chambers of commerce.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for his first official visit abroad since taking office, following an invitation from PM Al-Sudani. He is also scheduled to tour Najaf, Basra, and the Kurdistan Region.