Iraqi President welcomes Iranian counterpart on official visit to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his accompanying ministerial delegation at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, marking Pezeshkian's first international visit since assuming office.

The Iranian president arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier in the day following an official invitation from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

During the visit, Pezeshkian and al-Sudani are expected to oversee the signing of a series of memoranda of understanding between Iraq and Iran, covering various sectors of cooperation.

The Iranian leader is also scheduled to visit Najaf, Basra, and the Kurdistan Region.