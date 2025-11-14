Pezeshkian congratulates Al-Sudani as Iraq wraps up elections

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on the completion of Iraq’s sixth legislative elections during a phone call on Friday.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, Pezeshkian said the election results “reflect the genuine will of the Iraqi people,” extending his congratulations to Al-Sudani’s political coalition, Al-Ima'ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development), for securing first place nationwide. He expressed his wishes for Iraq’s continued democratic progress and further development.

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary elections since 2003 on Tuesday, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reporting voter turnout above 56%. Final tallies show that Al-Sudani’s coalition led in eight of Iraq’s 18 provinces, winning 45 seats.

Within the Coordination Framework — the coalition of ruling Shiite parties allied with Iran — Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law (E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun) won 30 seats, Sadiqoon under Qais al-Khazali secured 26, Badr headed by Hadi al-Ameri took 19, and the National State Forces (Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah) led by Ammar al-Hakim earned 18.

