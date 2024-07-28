Iran's Supreme leader endorses Pezeshkian, the new President pledges justice and unity

Shafaq News/ Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave his official endorsement on Sunday to reformist Masoud Pezeshkian as the Islamic Republic's ninth president, following snap elections that concluded earlier this month.

"I endorse their (Iranians) vote for the wise, honest, people-oriented, learned Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, and I hereby appoint him as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. With sincere prayers and wishes for his success, I would like to remind that the nation's vote and my endorsement will remain intact as long as his consistent approach in following the straight path of Islam and the Revolution continues," Khamenei said in his endorsement message.

The new President is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.

The endorsement ceremony, held in the capital Tehran, was attended by senior Iranian officials and foreign diplomats, and broadcast on state TV.

Pezeshkian won a runoff election on July 5 against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May. The 69-year-old reformist secured more than 16 million votes, or about 54 percent of the roughly 30 million ballots cast. Turnout in the runoff election stood at 49.8 percent, up from a record low of about 40 percent in the first round, according to Iran's electoral authority.

Following Khamenei's official endorsement, Pezeshkian thanked the Leader and the Iranian people, vowing to carry the "heavy burden" of the presidency. "I pledge before the leader of the Revolution that we will only pursue the path of justice and fairness and that we will tread the path of the martyrs who served the Iranian people," Pezeshkian said.

In his speech, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran is a united society based on law and can strengthen governance and empower society through their interaction to bring progress to the country.

Stressing the development policies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Pezeshkian said that "if these policies are operationalized, the country will reach a pinnacle that is achievable only through national unity."

"If we put aside all the differences originating from ego and move within the framework of politics and vision [for the country's progress], we would be where we deserve to be now. It is our unity that can bring us to our original status."

Pezeshkian also highlighted the importance of social capital and public satisfaction, noting that “serving the people must be the top priority for all his cabinet members, with careful attention to the state's treatment of its citizens.” He emphasized that partisan approaches and favoritism towards certain ethnicities or parties must be strongly avoided in his administration. He reiterated his commitment to national unity and pledged to pursue fairness and justice in serving the nation.