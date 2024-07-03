Supreme Leader Khamenei acknowledges low voter turnout in presidential elections

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei acknowledged a lower-than-expected voter turnout in the first round of the presidential elections.

During a meeting with the directors and teachers of a local school, Khamenei stated, "The first round of elections did not see the anticipated level of participation and was below expectations and estimates." He emphasized that "it is entirely incorrect to assume that those who did not participate in the first round are opposed to the system."

Khamenei urged those who support Islam and the Islamic Republic to demonstrate their commitment through participation in the elections.

The Iranian Presidential Election Commission announced on Saturday that a second round of elections will be held between candidates Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili next Friday, as neither secured more than 50% of the votes.

The Iranian Ministry of Interior reported that "24.5 million voters participated in the elections, representing a 40% turnout." Pezeshkian led the first round with 10.415 million votes, followed by Jalili with 9.473 million votes.

During the voting, Khamenei encouraged Iranians to actively participate in the elections, stating, "The people should not hesitate to vote. The survival, dignity, and reputation of the Islamic Republic in the world depend on the people's participation."

Iran is conducting early presidential elections following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi on May 19 in a helicopter crash, which also claimed the lives of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials in the northwestern region of the country.