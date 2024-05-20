Iran to hold presidential election on June 28

Shafaq News/ Iran is set to hold its presidential election on June 28, as announced by state media on Monday.

This decision comes after the tragic helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and others in northwest Iran.

Mohsen Eslami, the chair of the Iranian Election Headquarters, revealed, "According to the initial agreement of the Guardian Council, it was decided that the 14th presidential election will be held on June 28."

"The Guardian Council was asked to start registering [presidential] candidates before May 28."

The Guardian Council, a supra-parliamentary body comprising members of the clergy, plays a crucial role in approving candidacies for executive positions within Iran's government, including the presidency.