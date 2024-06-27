Iranian presidential candidate Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi withdraws from race

Shafaq News/ Iranian presidential candidate Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi has withdrawn from the election race, becoming the first candidate to do so just hours before polling stations open.

According to the Iranian News Agency, Ghazizadeh, 53, withdrew his candidacy and urged other candidates to do the same "to strengthen the front of the revolution."

"In order to maintain the unity of the forces of the revolution, I withdraw from the election," Ghazizadeh wrote on his X account.

Ghazizadeh served as one of Raisi's deputies and was the head of the "Foundation for Martyrs and Veterans Affairs." He previously ran in the 2021 presidential election, securing around one million votes and finishing in last place.

Such withdrawals are common in the final hours leading up to Iranian presidential elections, particularly within the 24 hours before voting begins when campaigns enter a mandatory silence period.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi's withdrawal leaves other candidates in the race, including former justice minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former health minister Massoud Pezeshkian, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf are running for president.

Iran's 14th presidential election, initially set for 2025, was rescheduled following late President Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash in the country's mountainous northwestern region on May 19 along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials.

Voters are set to head to the polls on Friday for an election that will likely reveal the Iranian establishment's plans for the country. A new survey published by ISPA revealed that reformist candidate Masoud Pezekshian is leading the polls, followed closely by conservative candidate Saeed Jalili.