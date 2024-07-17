Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Iranian president on election victory

Shafaq News/ Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, congratulating him on his recent presidential election victory.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), both leaders praised the progress in bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation in various fields.

In turn, President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince for his kind sentiments.

Pezeshkian won the Iranian presidential race approximately a week ago, securing 16,384,403 votes, which represents 53.6% of the total votes cast. Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of the Iranian Parliament's presidium, announced that Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony will take place on July 30 in the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

Notably, the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was announced on March 10, 2023, in Beijing, following a series of meetings between the two sides in Baghdad facilitated by Iraqi mediation.

A joint trilateral statement from Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China stated that both nations reaffirmed their respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

It is worth noting that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran has been strained for decades due to religious, political, and economic factors.

Saudi Arabia, a Sunni-majority country, and Iran, a Shia-majority country, have often supported opposing sides in regional conflicts, exacerbating tensions.

Both nations view themselves as regional powers, leading to proxy wars and competition for influence in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia has been concerned about Iran's nuclear ambitions, fearing the potential development of nuclear weapons.

Saudi Arabia's monarchy contrasts with Iran's theocratic republic, resulting in ideological clashes.

As major oil producers, both countries have competed for market share in the global oil market.

Saudi Arabia's military coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen, supported by Iran, has further strained relations.