Iran’s President warns of severe consequences if Israel attacks Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of the consequences of the Israeli attack on Lebanon, following Israel's accusation that Hezbollah was behind a missile strike in the occupied Golan and its vow of a strong response.

Iranian media reported that Pezeshkian warned French President Emmanuel Macron, during a phone call, of severe repercussions if Israel were to attack Lebanon.

On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned Israel against any "new adventure" in response to the Majdal Shams incident in the Golan Heights.

The day before, a rocket struck the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, killing 12 people and injuring others. The Israeli military accused Hezbollah and threatened severe retaliation, but the Lebanese group denied any involvement and disclaimed responsibility for the attack.

Hezbollah, is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.

Hezbollah and Hamas, allied with Iran, are part of the “Axis of Resistance” in the region.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 39,424 Palestinians, predominantly children, women, and elderly.