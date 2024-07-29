President Barzani to visit Tehran on Tuesday: official

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the president of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, is set to visit Tehran on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Barzani will join leaders from other countries in the swearing-in ceremony for Pezeshkian, the statement added.

Pezeshkian, a Sunni reformist candidate and former health minister, secured victory in the second round of the presidential election on July 5, garnering 53.7% of the vote. The cardiac surgeon will become Iran's ninth president.

The election was held following the deaths of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their entourage in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19.