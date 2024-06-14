Kurdish leader Barzani, Iran's top diplomat vows to boost ties

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri pledged to enhance bilateral relations between Erbil and Tehran during a meeting on Friday.

Barzani hosted Bagheri and his delegation in the Saladin resort, near Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, according to a press release by his Headquarters.

The talks, according to the press release, touched on regional and Iraqi political developments and prospects of economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Iran.

Bagheri expressed his country's appreciation for the Kurdistan Region's response to the helicopter crash that killed the Iranian president and his entourage. He thanked the Kurdistan authorities for dispatching a delegation to participate in the memorial held for the victims.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining and expanding cooperation and friendship in a bid to further economic and cultural ties between both nations