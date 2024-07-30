Nechirvan Barzani attends inauguration ceremony of Iran's new president

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani participated in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Tehran on Tuesday.

A statement by the Region's presidency said Barzani attended the event along with a high-level delegation, joining other global leaders and senior officials. The ceremony, held at the Islamic Consultative Assembly, marked the beginning of Pezeshkian’s presidency.

Barzani's delegation included Kurdistan Region Vice President Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, and Chief of Staff Fawzi Hariri. They arrived in Tehran at noon following an official invitation from the Iranian government.

President Barzani had arrived in Tehran earlier in the morning to participate in the ceremony.

Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist, former Minister of Health, and lawmaker from Tabriz, won the second round of the presidential elections on July 5 with 53.7% of the votes, becoming the ninth president of the Islamic Republic.