Kurdish President meets Iran’s Pezeshkian: Expanding cooperation on table

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Sunday, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, a gathering that drew representatives from 53 countries.

On X, Barzani noted that the talks focused on “strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation” between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Iran—anchored in mutual interests and a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

It was a pleasure to meet President Masoud Pezeshkian today in Tehran. We discussed further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region، Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on mutual interests. We also discussed latest developments,… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) May 18, 2025

Barzani traveled to Tehran on Saturday to attend the forum, at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Speaking at the event, the Kurdish President criticized Baghdad’s “failure” to implement constitutional provisions related to federalism, warning that ignoring these obligations risks undermining Iraq’s unity.

He also reassured neighboring states that the Region will not serve as a base for destabilizing activity, including against Iran.