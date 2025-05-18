President Pezeshkian at Tehran Forum: Iran could block Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned, on Sunday, that Tehran may block the Strait of Hormuz if efforts to restrict its oil exports persist.

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Pezeshkian emphasized the Gulf’s critical role in global energy flows. “If energy can’t pass through the Gulf, the world will grind to a halt,” he declared, accusing foreign powers of deliberately stoking regional instability to weaken Iran’s position.

He also charged that certain actors aim to manipulate energy markets by pushing Iran to sell oil under duress, while simultaneously arming rival factions to inflame internal and regional divisions.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most vital energy corridors, accounting for nearly 20% of global oil shipments. Experts warn that any disruption to this narrow passage would have immediate and far-reaching consequences for international trade and energy security.