President Barzani at Tehran Forum: Kurdistan won’t be a base for attacks on Iran

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday reassured neighboring states that the Region will not serve as a base for destabilizing activity, including against Iran.

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Barzani addressed concerns about the presence of Iranian opposition groups in Kurdish territory. “We’ve moved past a volatile security phase,” he remarked, emphasizing that the Region coordinates closely with Baghdad to prevent cross-border unrest and maintain stability.

The Kurdish President dismissed armed conflict as a path forward for Kurdish issues, urging political dialogue instead. “There is no military solution to the Kurdish question—only negotiation can produce results.”

Reiterating Kurdistan’s stance of non-intervention, Barzani also offered the Region’s support in helping resolve regional disputes, welcoming the PKK’s recent announcement to end its armed struggle against Turkiye. “We are ready to help foster a peaceful resolution,” he declared, underscoring Kurdistan’s interest in regional de-escalation.