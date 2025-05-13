Optimism among Syrian Kurds as PKK ends armed struggle

Shafaq News/ Kurdish political and military bodies in Syria deemed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)’s decision to dissolve itself and end its armed struggle against Turkiye as a major political shift and a long-overdue embrace of peaceful resolution.

Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on X, “The PKK played a historic role in the region, and this step is commendable. It opens the door for a new era of peace and politics.”

The Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) issued a statement describing the PKK’s dissolution as a “positive and significant political transformation” that could enhance prospects for long-term stability in Turkiye and beyond.

The council expressed hope that the decision would lead to a serious peace process in Turkiye, one that secures the Kurdish people's legitimate national rights within a democratic and constitutional framework.

“Supporting peaceful solutions has always been a principled position for us,” the statement said, recalling ENKS’s early backing of calls by imprisoned PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan for dialogue.

The council urged all parties, including the Turkish state, to engage constructively and seize what it called a “historic moment” for genuine progress.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) — a key political force in northern Syria — praised Ocalan’s recent initiative, which reportedly encouraged the PKK to disband and prioritize a peaceful, democratic resolution. The party called these developments “historic steps” that deserve broad support.

“We will do our part to ensure the success of Ocalan’s initiative,” the PYD stated, calling on regional and international actors to support peaceful efforts and urging Ankara to fulfill its responsibilities in the process.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Kurdish Democratic Party in Syria described the PKK’s decision as a “historic turning point” that could de-escalate tensions in Turkiye, Iraq, and Syria.

“This marks the end of the revolutionary violence era. Rights are not secured by force alone but through wisdom, peaceful struggle, and mature political action,” the party said.

Many Kurdish factions in Syria view this development as directly relevant to their own future. Turkiye has long justified military operations in areas like Afrin and Sere Kaniye (Ras al-Ain) by citing the presence of PKK-affiliated groups, including the YPG and the SDF.

Analysts believe that a formal end to the PKK’s armed operations could help reduce Turkish military pressure in northern Syria and open space for diplomatic dialogue over the status and rights of Kurds in the region.