Öcalan welcomes PKK decision to disband

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), welcomed the group's decision to disband and end its decades-long armed conflict with Turkiye.

In a letter, Öcalan praised the outcomes of the PKK’s 12th Congress, calling them “historic” and expressing appreciation for the party's “forward-looking resolutions.”

The PKK announced on Monday that it would dissolve itself and lay down arms, formally ending a 40-year insurgency against Ankara — a conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives.