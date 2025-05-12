Erdoğan: PKK must disband everywhere

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed on Monday that authorities will oversee the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

In a speech, Erdoğan said he expects the move to lead to “an end to the war in the region.” He also called for the party’s dismantling to extend beyond Turkiye’s borders, specifically targeting its wings in Iraq, Syria, and Europe.

“We are steadily moving toward our goal: a terror-free Turkiye, overcoming obstacles and breaking down prejudices,” Erdoğan said, describing the decision as “important for strengthening our country’s security, the peace of our region, and the eternal brotherhood of our people.”