Turkiye conducted airstrikes in northern Duhok, Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Saturday evening, Turkish helicopters launched airstrikes on areas within the Al-Amadiya district, north of Duhok Governorate, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the vicinity of the village of Sekiri was subjected to the Turkish bombing. However, he did not provide details about casualties or damages from this airstrike.

This is the third attack within a week on the region, where Ankara believed elements affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) are located.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the European Union, and the United States.