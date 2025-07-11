Turkiye praises PKK disarmament

Shafaq News - Ankara

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the Kurdistan Workers Party’s (PKK) move to lay down arms as an important step toward achieving a “terror-free Turkiye” and lasting peace in the region.

“I hope the important step we are taking today toward our goal of a terror-free Turkey proves beneficial,” Erdogan wrote in a post on X, reaffirming his commitment to advance the country’s security and peace.

Terörsüz Türkiye hedefimize giden yolda bugün atılan önemli adımın hayırlara vesile olmasını diliyorum. Ülkemizin güvenliği, milletimizin huzuru ve bölgemizde kalıcı barışın tesisi için yürüdüğümüz bu yolda Cenab-ı Allah hedeflerimize ulaşmayı bizlere nasip eylesin. 🇹🇷 — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 11, 2025

The remarks followed a symbolic event where dozens of PKK fighters burned their weapons inside Jasna cave, situated between Dukan district and the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq. This gesture marked the group’s initial move toward disarmament and a transition from armed struggle to political engagement in Turkiye.

On May 12, the PKK formally announced its dissolution and renounced armed struggle, ending more than four decades of conflict that claimed over 40,000 lives.