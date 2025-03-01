Erdoğan: Turkiye ready to act if PKK peace process falters

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that Turkiye would resume its military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) if the efforts to disarm the group have stalled.

The PKK declared a ceasefire in response to a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, signalling a potential shift after more than 40 years of conflict with the Turkish state.

In an official statement, the PKK described the ceasefire as part of a “historic process” unfolding in Kurdistan and the broader Middle East, adding that it could have a major impact on democratic governance and freedom worldwide.

The group also called the ceasefire “a highly significant step” but emphasized that its success depends on concrete action. “The PKK is fully committed to this call and will take steps in line with its needs and priorities,” the statement read.

A PKK spokesperson further underscored the group’s stance, saying, “This ceasefire is an opportunity for a democratic resolution, and we urge all parties to act responsibly to ensure lasting peace.”

Notably, the conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Ocalan, launched an armed campaign seeking Kurdish autonomy within Turkiye. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the PKK engaged in guerrilla warfare, prompting large-scale military operations by the Turkish army, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq. Turkiye, the US, and the European Union classify the PKK as a terrorist organization.