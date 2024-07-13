Turkiye' Erdogan announces imminent end to Turkish operations against PKK in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday declared the "imminent end" of Turkish military operations against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters in Iraq and Syria.

"We will very soon complete the closure of the operation area in northern Iraq (northern Kurdistan Region)," Erdogan said in a statement. "We will also complete the missing points of the security belt along our southern border with Syria."

Erdogan noted that following his visit to Iraq, he observed significant steps taken by the Iraqi administration in combating the PKK. "The Iraqi National Security Council has prohibited PKK activities in Iraq. This has been reflected in actions on the ground, and cooperation between Turkish security forces and the Erbil administration has been satisfying," he said.

Erdogan emphasized Turkiye's good relations with the Iraqi Defense Ministry and intelligence organizations, adding that the Iraqi Interior Ministry officially declared the PKK responsible for arson and fires, with the Erbil administration confirming these statements. "These developments in the fight against the PKK are unprecedented and promising, though not entirely sufficient," he said.

This announcement comes as Turkish airstrikes intensify on PKK positions in the Al-Amadiya district in northern Duhok governorate.

In the thick of these developments, a high-level delegation from Baghdad, led by National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, arrived in Erbil to discuss the recent Turkish military incursion in Duhok with Kurdish leaders, on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the visit to assess the situation on the ground.

During a National Security Council meeting, Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's rejection of the Turkish incursion, urging Turkiye to respect Iraqi sovereignty and engage diplomatically.

The council called for national support against any aggression on Iraqi territory.

Furthermore, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler declared Turkiye's intent to establish a security corridor along its borders with Iraq and Syria.

Reports from "Peace Makers Teams" indicated significant Turkish military advancement in the Kurdistan Region, aiming to establish a security line and potentially occupy the Gara mountain range.

This could significantly diminish the Kurdistan Regional Government's control over Duhok.

Historically, the conflict between Turkiye and the PKK has been marked by guerrilla warfare and large-scale military operations. Recent developments show Iraq aligning with Turkiye by officially designating the PKK as a banned organization, signaling potential enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.