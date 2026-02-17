ISX trades +$3M in weekly trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 3 billion Iraqi dinars (roughly $2M) in trading value last week, marking a 27% decline compared with the previous week.

According to market data, 1.816 billion shares were traded worth 3.115 billion dinars, down 34% in volume from the previous week, through 4,124 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 952.44 points, reflecting a 0.26% decline from the previous session.

Investors traded shares of 68 companies, while 26 others saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Ten companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 22 million shares worth 58 million dinars through 28 transactions, while selling 50 million shares valued at 130 million dinars through 92 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed Iraqi joint-stock companies representing the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.