ISX posts +$10M dinars turnover in January

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded trading of more than 13.23 billion shares during January, with a total value of 15.99 billion Iraqi dinars (about $10.66M).

According to data released by the exchange, trading took place across 18 sessions, with shares of 78 companies traded out of 104 listed firms, executed through 13,704 buy and sell contracts.

The ISX60 index closed the month at 953.94 points, marking a 2.99% decline compared with the previous period.

In December 2025, the ISX recorded trading of 63.67 billion shares worth 78.7 billion Iraqi dinars (about $52.49M), executed through 18,173 buy and sell contracts, with the ISX60 index closing the month at 983.31 points, up 2.92%.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 Iraqi joint-stock companies operating across banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hospitality sectors.