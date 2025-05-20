Kurdistan Interior Minister: Turkiye, PKK in talks over disarmament

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region’s Interior Minister Reber Ahmed revealed on Tuesday that Turkiye has begun preliminary talks with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) regarding the disarmament process.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 15th Erbil International Construction and Energy Exhibition, Ahmed stated, “The two sides are engaged in discussions, but no practical measures have been implemented so far.”

He emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has played a key role in facilitating dialogue between the two parties and has contributed to various peace initiatives. “We have helped bring both sides closer and will continue playing this role going forward,” he added.

According to the minister, significant uncertainties remain for negotiators, particularly concerning the logistics of the disarmament process. “There are still unresolved questions—where and when the disarmament would take place. I believe further discussions are necessary.”

The statement comes a week after Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced a trilateral effort involving Baghdad, Erbil, and Ankara to oversee the disarmament of the PKK.

On May 12, the PKK announced its disbandment and readiness to lay down arms, responding to a call made earlier this year by its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, who has been held in Turkiye for more than 25 years.