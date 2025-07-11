Turkish officials applaud PKK disarmament ceremony

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Friday, Turkish officials welcomed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s symbolic disarmament ceremony in Al-Sulaymaniyah, describing it as a potential turning point in efforts to end decades of conflict.

The event, held in the presence of PKK fighters, Kurdistan Region representatives, and officials from Baghdad and Ankara, involved the public burning of weapons by dozens of male and female militants.

According to Turkish media outlets, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Leader Devlet Bahceli described the development as a key moment in ending “separatist violence”, acknowledging the role of PKK leadership in upholding recent commitments.

Omer Celik, the Spokesperson for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), noted the ceremony marked the beginning of a full disarmament process, adding that further steps should follow swiftly “to realize a future free from terrorism.”

Earlier, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to supporting peace efforts and stressed the broader benefits of reconciliation for Turkiye and the region.

The organizers linked the disarmament to a call by PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan and resolutions adopted during the party’s 12th congress. Amid worsening regional instability, they called on political actors and international stakeholders to support peaceful and democratic solutions.