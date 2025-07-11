President Barzani: PKK disarmament a "key step" towards lasting peace

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday welcomed the symbolic gesture by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), in which dozens of its fighters publicly burned their weapons during a ceremony held in the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The event, attended by PKK leaders, representatives of the Kurdistan Region, regional politicians, and members of the Turkish media, was described by Barzani as a positive indication of the group’s willingness to engage in the peace process.

“We welcome today’s step by the PKK, which was carried out in a formal setting with the participation of the party’s leadership, Kurdistan Region representatives, and various dignitaries,” the President said. “This marks another important and encouraging step toward advancing the peace process.”

Barzani emphasized that while the gesture was symbolic, it represented a meaningful expression of goodwill and an intention to move toward political solutions. He expressed confidence that such moves would pave the way for a new phase in the peace process, rooted in serious dialogue and mutual understanding.

پێشوازى له‌و هه‌نگاوه‌ى ئه‌مڕۆى پارتى كرێكارانى كوردستان (په‌كه‌كه‌) بۆ چه‌كدانان ده‌كه‌ين كه‌ له‌ ڕێوڕه‌سمێكدا به‌ ئاماده‌بوونى سه‌ركردايه‌تيى ده‌م پارتى و نوێنه‌رانى هه‌رێمى كوردستان و ژماره‌يه‌ك له‌ سياسه‌تمه‌داران و كه‌سايه‌تى و ده‌زگاكانى ڕاگه‌ياندنى توركيا، له‌ هه‌رێمى… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 11, 2025

Reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s full commitment to supporting peaceful resolution efforts, Barzani stated, “We remain fully prepared to provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to ensure the success of the process and to shoulder any responsibilities that may fall on us.”

The President stressed that peace remains essential amid the current complex regional landscape, and that its achievement requires collective resolve. “Peace makes us brothers, and a successful peace process will serve the interests of Turkiye, the region, and all involved parties.”

Barzani also reiterated his appreciation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his leadership in supporting peace efforts, and extended his respect to

Turkish Politician Devlet Bahçeli, and PKK Head, Abdullah Ocalan, and all individuals contributing to the process.