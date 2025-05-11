Weapons down: PKK plans dissolution after decades of conflict

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is expected to announce its dissolution and begin disarmament across Iraq, Turkiye, and Syria, media outlets reported on Sunday.

The process, viewed as a major turning point after decades of armed conflict, remains contingent on the fate of the group’s senior leadership. According to Al-Hadath, Turkiye has not approved the return of several top commanders, prompting discussions around their relocation to a third country.

Members unable to relocate may remain in designated areas inside Iraq, under arrangements to be finalized with Iraqi authorities.

Plans also include the establishment of weapons collection centers in all three countries. Intelligence agencies from Turkiye, Iraq, and Syria are expected to coordinate the disarmament process under a joint framework.

Last week, the PKK concluded its 12th general congress, described by the group as “successful” and “historic,” though no further details have been made public.

Ocalan, imprisoned since 1999, issued the disarmament call in February. His message, delivered through visiting members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), urged a full disarmament and formal dissolution.

If carried out, the move would mark a potential end to a conflict that has left more than 40,000 people dead since the early 1980s.