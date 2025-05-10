PKK to disband pending Ocalan’s approval

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) agreed to end its armed struggle against the Turkish state, dissolve its organizational structure, and transition to political means of engagement, Darka Mazi newspaper close to the PKK reported on Saturday.

Sources familiar with the outcomes of the PKK’s 12th congress pointed out that the meeting followed a series of internal consultations to unify leadership views. The congress concluded with the group’s endorsement of key decisions to halt armed operations, pursue disarmament in southeastern Turkiye through a joint mechanism with Ankara, and prohibit any future military or political activity under the PKK name across the Kurdish regions.

These decisions have reportedly been sent to İmralı Island (a small Turkish prison island in the south of the Sea of Marmara) for approval by the group’s imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. A public announcement is expected following his endorsement, possibly during a press conference scheduled for May 10 or 11, Darka Mazi revealed.

The congress outcomes were preceded by a high-level meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 9, during which he reportedly informed AK Party lawmakers that “all obstacles have been overcome” and a new era for Turkiye was about to begin. Erdogan urged caution in managing the transition, warning against politicizing the process and calling it “a major responsibility for political actors.”

According to a report by the pro-government “Turkiye” newspaper, Turkish authorities have been working on legal mechanisms to support the group’s dissolution and have engaged directly with the PKK leader to prepare for the next phase. The report also suggested that discussions are underway to improve Ocalan’s detention conditions, including the possibility of expanded access to visitors, legal counsel, and political representatives.

Ocalan, for his part, is said to have told officials he has no intention of leaving prison due to concerns over personal security. The report indicated that a senior liaison may be appointed to manage his communications and support the ongoing dialogue with Kurdish parties.

The PKK’s move followed a call by calan in late February to disarm and dissolve the organization. However, the Turkish army operations continue, including airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.