PKK: Historic resolutions in Iraq soon

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announced “historic” decisions at a meeting, following jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan’s call to disband and end its armed campaign.

PKK-affiliated Firat News Agency described the outcomes as a pivotal moment in the party’s trajectory but did not clarify whether disarmament or disbandment had been approved, stating that full details of the resolutions would be released “very soon.”

Ocalan, imprisoned in Turkiye since 1999, issued a call via his lawyers in February calling on the PKK to renounce violence and embrace a peaceful political path, saying he bore “historic responsibility” for the proposal.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has fought the Turkish state since 1984 in a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 people. A ceasefire reached between 2013 and 2015 collapsed, and efforts to revive peace talks have repeatedly failed.