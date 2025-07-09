Ocalan: PKK drops goal of Kurdish nation-state in Turkiye

Shafaq News – Ankara/Erbil

Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), announced on Wednesday that the group has officially abandoned its goal of establishing a Kurdish nation-state in Turkiye.

In a video message from prison, Ocalan claimed Turkiye has acknowledged Kurdish identity, asserting that the PKK’s core demands have been fulfilled.

He called the group’s decision to disarm a “historic victory,” declaring an end to the armed struggle. Politics and societal peace matter more than continuing the armed path, he stated, adding that he has never sought his own release.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has led an armed insurgency in southeastern Turkiye since 1984, causing over 40,000 deaths.

In May, the group announced plans to disband and disarm, following Ocalan’s February call to end the conflict.