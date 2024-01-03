President Barzani denounces Kerman bombing as "terrorist"

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday condemned the "terrorist" bombing that took place in the Iranian city of Kerman and killed more than 100 persons earlier today.

"We condemn the terrorist bombings that targeted the city of Kerman in the Islamic Republic of Iran today, killing and injuring dozens of Iranian citizens," the president said in a press release.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the leadership, Government, and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran during this difficult time," he said. "We stand in solidarity with them and share their sorrow. May the souls of the victims rest in peace, and may their families find solace and comfort in this trying period. We hope for a swift recovery for the injured."

Earlier today, two explosions killed more than 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.

Iranian officials blamed unspecified "terrorists" for the attack.

Iranian state television reported a first and then a second blast during a crowded anniversary event at the cemetery where Soleimani is buried in the southeastern city of Kerman.

An unnamed official told state news agency IRNA that "two explosive devices planted along the road leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Cemetery were detonated remotely by terrorists".

State television said that at least 103 people had been killed and 211 others injured, making it one of the worst such attacks in Iran, which has faced similar incidents in the past from various groups, including Islamic State.

No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday's blasts. Red Crescent rescuers tended to wounded people at the ceremony, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's death. Some Iranian news agencies said the number of wounded was much higher.

Some videos aired by Iranian media showed dozens of bodies strewn around with some bystanders trying to help survivors and others hurrying to leave the blast area.

Later, the state news agency said the cemetery had been evacuated and closed until further notice. The government announced that Thursday would be a day of mourning.

While the authorities have not publicly assigned blame, Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi vowed a strong response. "Those who committed these crimes should expect a strong and decisive response by Iran's security forces," Vahidi told state TV, adding that "everything is under control now and calm has been restored".

In 2022, the Sunni Muslim militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Shi'ite shrine in Iran which killed 15 people.

Earlier attacks claimed by the group include deadly twin bombings in 2017 which targeted Iran's parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Baluchi militants and ethnic Arab separatists have also staged attacks in Iran.

The U.S. assassination of Soleimani in a drone attack at Baghdad airport and Tehran's retaliation by attacking two Iraq military bases that house U.S. troops brought the United States and Iran close to full-blown conflict in 2020.

As chief commander of the elite Quds force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Soleimani ran clandestine operations in foreign countries and was a key figure in Iran's long-standing campaign to drive U.S. forces out of the Middle East.

Tensions between Iran and Israel, along with its ally the United States, have reached a new high over Israel's war on Iranian-backed Hamas militants in Gaza in retaliation for their Oct. 7 rampage through southern Israel.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia have attacked ships they say have links to Israel in the entrance to the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

U.S. forces have come under attack by Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria over Washington's backing of Israel and have carried out their own retaliatory air strikes.

On Monday an Israeli air strike killed a senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Syria.

Iran has in the past blamed Israel for attacks on individual people or places within its borders - claims which Israel has neither confirmed nor denied - but there was no indication of any involvement of a foreign state in the explosions at Wednesday's ceremony.