Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani discusses with Raisi the Iranian-Iraqi-Kurdish relations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-06T10:09:38+0000
President Barzani discusses with Raisi the Iranian-Iraqi-Kurdish relations

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met today with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran.

During the meeting, attended by Kurdistan Region Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Rewaz Fayeq and the accompanying delegation, the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s relations with Iran were highlighted. Discussions also focused on the developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region and Iran, peace and stability and areas of mutual cooperation.

A statement issued by the Presidency of the Region said that the two sides commended the historical relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, and reaffirmed the need to strengthen relations, particularly in areas of trade and commerce, and preserving regional peace and stability.

The Kurdish delegation, headed by President Barzani, also met with the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Yesterday, Barzani had arrived in Tehran heading a delegation that includes the head of the Region's Presidency office, the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the Minister of Culture and Youth, and the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

related

President Barzani arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-05 17:10:16
President Barzani arrives in Tehran

President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-16 14:41:45
President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Iran closes 28 publications in Kurdistan province

Date: 2020-09-10 05:56:36
Iran closes 28 publications in Kurdistan province

Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-10 13:00:32
Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Kurdistan's Islamic Clerics Union calls for endorsing Islamic Legislature in the constitution 

Date: 2021-06-08 11:32:00
Kurdistan's Islamic Clerics Union calls for endorsing Islamic Legislature in the constitution 

Kurdistan Presidency releases an official readout for the meeting with the Pope

Date: 2021-03-07 11:01:01
Kurdistan Presidency releases an official readout for the meeting with the Pope

Kurdistan’s President arrives in Amman

Date: 2021-06-23 08:31:16
Kurdistan’s President arrives in Amman

Nechirvan Barzani receives a letter from Pope Francis

Date: 2021-04-12 17:15:22
Nechirvan Barzani receives a letter from Pope Francis