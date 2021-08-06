President Barzani discusses with Raisi the Iranian-Iraqi-Kurdish relations

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met today with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran.

During the meeting, attended by Kurdistan Region Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Rewaz Fayeq and the accompanying delegation, the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s relations with Iran were highlighted. Discussions also focused on the developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region and Iran, peace and stability and areas of mutual cooperation.

A statement issued by the Presidency of the Region said that the two sides commended the historical relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, and reaffirmed the need to strengthen relations, particularly in areas of trade and commerce, and preserving regional peace and stability.

The Kurdish delegation, headed by President Barzani, also met with the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Yesterday, Barzani had arrived in Tehran heading a delegation that includes the head of the Region's Presidency office, the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the Minister of Culture and Youth, and the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.