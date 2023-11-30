Iran's President Raisi boycotts Dubai Climate Summit over Israeli President's presence

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has decided not to attend the climate summit in Dubai as a form of protest against the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Iranian media reported that Tehran will not send an envoy representing the Iranian President, with the country's participation limited to the Minister of Energy level.

Dubai is hosting the twenty-eighth edition of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The summit, attended by delegations from 200 countries, aims to implement the Paris Climate Change Agreement, seek global solutions to limit the rise in global temperature and encourage specific and ambitious national contributions by 2025 to address climate issues.