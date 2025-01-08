Iraq’s Al-Sudani from Tehran: Baghdad plans international conference for regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani emphasized that Syria's stability is “crucial” for the region's stability, reaffirming Baghdad's commitment to establishing “balanced relations” with all regional and international parties.

During a joint conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, al-Sudani stated that his visit to Tehran aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, noting that "the meeting with the Iranian president addressed a range of shared issues, including Iraq's energy and gas supply.”

“In the coming days, ministerial-level meetings will be held between the two countries to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and follow up on mutual projects, particularly in the railway and housing sectors,” he added.

Regarding the situation in Syria, the PM pointed out that "Syria's stability is key to regional stability," reaffirming Baghdad's respect for the will of the Syrian people and support for any political framework they choose. He also urged the international community to pursue a "comprehensive political solution for Syria."

"Baghdad plans to host an international conference to promote regional stability."

On the Israeli war on Gaza, Al-Sudani emphasized that “Zionist violations threaten regional peace and security,” reiterating “Iraq's firm stance condemning the genocide against the Palestinian people,” with Israel having killed over 45,000 people, mostly women and children.

"The only path to regional stability is to end the Zionist war in Gaza."

Earlier today, Al-Sudani arrived in Tehran for an official one-day visit, where he met with Pezeshkian at the Saadabad Palace.

In a joint press conference with the Iraqi Prime Minister, President Pezeshkian revealed that his meeting with al-Sudani focused on regional developments, noting that the bilateral talks were “productive.”