Iraq’s Al-Sudani to start 2025 with visit to Iran for regional talks: Source

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is set to visit Iran late next week to discuss regional developments, a well-informed source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that “PM Al-Sudani will address several issues with Iranian leaders, primarily the recent developments in Syria.”

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Al-Sudani visited regional countries, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia, to discuss security issues. Iraq also participated in the Aqaba Conference in Jordan with several nations, including the United States.

On May 22, the PM visited Tehran to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash.

In turn, Raisi's successor, President Masoud Pezeshkian, visited Iraq on September 11 for a three-day tour that included stops in Baghdad, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, and Basra.