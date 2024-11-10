Iraqi National Security Advisor arrives in Tehran to discuss regional security

Shafaq News/ Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji arrived in Tehran on Sunday, leading a high-level security delegation.

According to a statement, al-Araji's visit to the Iranian capital comes upon the directive of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The visit aims to follow up on the security agreement between Iraq and Iran, as well as discuss regional developments.

Yesterday, al-Araji met with the Iranian military attaché in Baghdad, Major General Majid Qali Pour to discuss enhancing security and stability, strengthening border control agreements, and continuing joint efforts against terrorism and smuggling. Al-Araji also reaffirmed Iraq's firm stance against the use of its airspace for attacks on Iran or any neighboring country, referring to Israel's recent use of Iraqi airspace in its strikes on Iran.