Iraq's Security Advisor with Iranian FM: Regional conflict and border security on the table

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the escalating regional conflict.

According to a statement from al-Araji's Media Office, “The National Security Advisor and his delegation met with Araghchi in Tehran, where they reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East and the wider region.”

They also discussed border security, noting the “Iraqi government's success in implementing the joint security agreement” and stressing “the importance of continued cooperation for lasting security along the borders.”

Additionally, they emphasized the need for regional cooperation to prevent the conflict's spread, underscoring “the importance of strengthening strategic ties between the two countries at all levels.”

Earlier today, al-Araji arrived in Tehran leading a high-level security delegation. A brief statement confirmed the visit was at the direction of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to follow up on the Iraq-Iran security agreement and discuss regional developments.