Middle East first: Erbil hosts AFP photo exhibition

Shafaq News/ The northern Iraqi city of Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted the opening of a photography exhibition on Saturday showcasing the work of Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographers — the first of its kind in the Middle East.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the exhibition was inaugurated at the FreeMink Photojournalism Center in Erbil in a setting described as rich in artistic and cultural energy.

The event features a curated selection of standout photographs captured by AFP photographers in Iraq and several neighboring countries.