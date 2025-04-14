Europe hails Kurdistan as "democracy model"

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a joint delegation of British and European Parliament members praised the Kurdistan Region as an example of democracy, freedom, and peaceful coexistence in the Middle East.

During a visit to Erbil where they met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the delegation commended the Kurdistan Region’s notable development, particularly in Erbil, and lauded the Peshmerga forces for their bravery in combating terrorism.

According to a statement, the visitors described the Region as a "model for democratic values and coexistence among diverse communities" and reaffirmed their countries' continued support for strengthening ties with the Regional Government (KRG).

PM Barzani expressed appreciation for the backing provided by the UK and European nations, and highlighted ongoing reform initiatives across various sectors under his administration.