Turkiye denies receiving deportation flights from Europe

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Monday, Turkiye dismissed what it called false claims alleging that European countries had flown Iraqi, Syrian, and Afghan criminals back to Turkish territory.

The Center for Combating Disinformation stated that “Turkiye does not have any policy that involves accepting third-country nationals from other states,” the center said. “It is not possible to return foreign nationals with criminal records or without legal residency rights to Turkiye.”

Bazı basın yayın organlarında ve sosyal medya hesaplarında “Afgan, Iraklı ve Suriyeli suçlular Avrupa’dan uçaklarla Türkiye’ye gönderiliyor” iddiası tamamen dezenformasyondur. Türkiye’nin, üçüncü ülke vatandaşlarını başka ülkelerden kabul etmesine yönelik herhangi bir… pic.twitter.com/Ocv7FFZiAS — Dezenformasyonla Mücadele Merkezi (@dmmiletisim) November 17, 2025

The statement added that Ankara rejects any suggestion that individuals from third countries were returned to the country “either collectively or individually.”