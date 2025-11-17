Turkiye denies receiving deportation flights from Europe

Turkiye denies receiving deportation flights from Europe
2025-11-17T17:05:14+00:00

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Monday, Turkiye dismissed what it called false claims alleging that European countries had flown Iraqi, Syrian, and Afghan criminals back to Turkish territory.

The Center for Combating Disinformation stated that “Turkiye does not have any policy that involves accepting third-country nationals from other states,” the center said. “It is not possible to return foreign nationals with criminal records or without legal residency rights to Turkiye.”

The statement added that Ankara rejects any suggestion that individuals from third countries were returned to the country “either collectively or individually.”

