Iraq through the lens: AFP exhibit opens in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A photography exhibition spotlighting the work of Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographers opened on Sunday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Offering a powerful visual account of humanitarian, political, and cultural shifts across Iraq and the Middle East, the curated showcase featured striking images capturing key moments and evolving narratives from across the region.

The Baghdad event followed Saturday’s exhibition in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the first of its kind in the Middle East.